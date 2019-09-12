zuluCrypt

zuluCrypt is currently Linux only and it does hard drives encryption and it can manage PLAIN dm-crypt volumes, LUKS encrypted volumes, TrueCrypt encrypted volumes, VeraCrypt encrypted volumes and Microsoft’s BitLocker volumes.

zuluCrypt can manage encrypted volumes that are hosted in image files, lvm, mdraid, hard drives, usb sticks or any other block device.

zuluCrypt can also encrypt stand alone files (zuluCrypt menu -> zC -> encrypt a file).

zuluMount

zuluMount is bundled with zuluCrypt and its meant to be used as a general purpose tool that mount and unmount zuluCrypt supported encrypted volumes as well as unencrypted volumes and it can be used as a substitute to udisks, pmount and related tools.

zuluMount-gui can also be used as a frontend to encfs, gocryptfs, securefs, ecryptfs and cryfs.

zuluMount-gui is ideal for use as a desktop environment/file manager independent tool for mounting/unmounting encrypted and unencrypted volumes.

Some options of zuluMount-gui are set through its tray icon, if you are on a GNOME3 desktop, you can access those options through GNOME3 extension like topicons.

zuluCrypt.pdf has more information about zuluCrypt and its supported encrypted volumes.

Screen shots

Video reviews

Click this link to see a youtube video showing some features of zuluCrypt.

zuluCrypt download page

Latest released version is 6.2.0 and it can be downloaded by clicking below link.

zuluCrypt-6.2.0.tar.xz

Binary packages

Fedora and opensuse users can install binary packages by following instructions on this link.

Debian and Ubuntu users can install binary packages from a list given below.

zuluCrypt packages are also in Fedora,Debian and Ubuntu repositories and can be installed through normal/standard package installation procedures in those distributions.

zuluCrypt packages i provide are better than those provided by these distributions because of the following reasons: 1. My packages do not generated a polkit prompt that requires a root password when GUI components are started. 2. My packages provides CLI components that work from a normal user account.

Archlinux users can get the latest version of zuluCrypt from here.

Archlinux users can get the development version of zuluCrypt from here.

Binary packages for debian and ubuntu are below: These are zipped files, download the appropriate one and then right click it and the generated context menu should have an option to extract it. Extract it and read the README file for further instructions.

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-debian-9-Stretch.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-debian-10-Buster.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-debian-11-Bullseye.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-16.04-Xenial_Xerus.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-16.10-Yakkety_Yak.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-17.04-Zesty_Zapus.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-17.10-Artful_Aardvark.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-18.04-Bionic_Beaver.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-18.10-Cosmic_Cuttlefish.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-19.04-Disco_Dingo.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-19.10-Eoan_Ermine.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-20.04-Focal_Fossa.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-20.10-Groovy_Gorilla.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-21.04-Hirsute_Hippo.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-21.10-Impish_Indri.tar.xz

zuluCrypt-6.2.0-ubuntu-22.04-Jammy_Jellyfish.tar.xz

These archives contains binaries for both 32 bit and 64 bit systems.

Archive signatures can be downloaded from here.

Development versions of binary packages together with other generated package files can be obtained from here.

Older versions can be downloaded from here.

cryptsetup

cryptsetup is one of the most popular linux native solutions for block device encryption.

zuluplay

zuluplay is an independent, BSD licensed full implementation of truecrypt/veracrypt formatted encrypted volumes.

VeraCrypt

VeraCrypt is a security enhanced fork of TrueCrypt.

BitLocker

BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature included with Microsoft Windows versions starting with Windows Vista.

Where did the name come from?

The “crypt” part is there to show core feature of the tool. The “zulu” part come from “zulu time”, commonly known as “GMT” (Greenwich Mean Time). The tv was on as i was thinking of what name to use for the project and somebody on tv kept mentioning “zulu time” (i think it was a military related show) and the zulu part of the name got stuck.

zuluCrypt is made up of two components: The back end, CLI is called “zuluCrypt-cli”. It is build using C, has required dependencies on libblkid, libcryptsetup and an optional dependency on libtcplay. The front end is a Qt GUI application called “zuluCrypt-gui”. It is build using C++/Qt.

zuluMount is made up of two components: The back end, CLI is called “zuluMount-cli”. It is build using C and has a dependency on zuluCrypt-cli libraries. The front end is a Qt GUI application called “zuluMount-gui”. It is build using C++/Qt.

The GUI components are optional and the project can be build without them. They have a run-time optional dependency on “xdg-open”. If present and working properly, a default file manager will open a mount point folder automatically when a volume is opened/mounted.

Frequently asked questions

The list of most frequently asked questions can be found here.

zuluCrypt screenshots

zuluMount screenshot

Name: Francis Banyikwa email: banyikwafb@gmail.com gpg key finderpring: E3AF84691424AD00E099003502FC64E8DEBF43A8 Get the key with command: gpg --recv-keys 0x02FC64E8DEBF43A8 The key is below: -----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK----- mQINBFmVdDYBEAC/pVNcWOEw5PMLtGiCR9WhY5LOMnR7RlXX4l7JPTiYWGAq+WOV 3n6ueZ8TMsFxRl2TZoV7u1SyExP1RbBrtS2d8aQM/GmWFh1HSoUfiOwXqCFVTExC ORh5lgOTOWH/zkYLJksrcFhDyeip6Bjy368eFHkVRnSmYR5xj0UQpM0bsd3VGmsY 5YmGMudqAblutdME7DYX8E7tQ91JH8jTmtoLI99/1NVa28W75C0ixC+nu767rMFb eIEzer9eZSi3Eud2u9Cj3vVyTI9f7uWltpJ3V9RbpApdc4NFPCrqaJuXyooGUdfJ TPc2ofBkT/Oxyl2aNd5bl7Xexf1TprXRv5MN1FQ1pqYN8gjYWc/ZfVNQ/kR5kIx5 ZX1xMaDscyZZX96lP+xYVhfVSehFVDC2DtXPwbiQR8/EnyuRXUMnNWas0FUoZCKJ VCeYFpvHJUKdrvc6jc3jKM+8Mu9rrB7KvgqRb+MrjT0LKFK4N40xCJT0+evlDljA 5HmcEvwOTnBIy/JnqsjjCNCO80tlS4fuibBSv0z0MIiaggQHzsU+UcxrEDCSMaSM rVxfINXuOCEhS4Lw7Lwge28bYV1Sdvr6JJI3BC1mrX06l+FVm9ccOKAPMmcbyjMc 32cuJxWdaJdJsYKnR5+S11JrhjF24OsqCTQhAOF3EPPKEl7eo5/S//kTDQARAQAB tCdGcmFuY2lzIEJhbnlpa3dhIDxiYW55aWt3YWZiQGdtYWlsLmNvbT6JAjgEEwEC ACIFAlmVdDYCGwMGCwkIBwMCBhUIAgkKCwQWAgMBAh4BAheAAAoJEAL8ZOjev0Oo W/YP+wXokzRTzVMQOFENGuSAvC3ZvsVa6o2Pu9R/CoVFE5I7KIN6i8ZdECO3E0Bw 8VXXPmo/LB+/fCzeKBPqdEAHl1+q0OJU2peYfqHz/2MwZ9lQ29Oh503SmXg914oQ ChZQDEdLnaNIzs+2EOGO6XVvzB2Mnt161FdzvZt2xMrpxO4rFtjztwTuCEwwHjVS w/zAsWJ3X4NKhPbjwNM7PAF81hmVAh/ysr1yOCE8O9qr+QDMJRCe1IQayFFB9X6R K67q9k3brW6XvinzYn2fg36zwkuMcKsFZDy/OGpdkVYqRon74cliNmSdIz50S5Ph LQWfeblVSUfv+p0J1uXXSg3sTYh24cotWzn4/FlChBIaGVon0SQRIFVqGDxoK+nQ vlq5c8dLWn7Hg4oyOaECn0IsTIOHNzrA56yHuqtTOUe3aMhXMyInZ85LM3dYB58d Edbw58AWE0fEGsESbiaUKilZQ2hh19u8JsBwpxBTLYQTO0qem0LJxlDRP0PwApKN xXbdjFR4EgT6JED5bR7u2mGOA4IY0CPDGmecCNf4hFtHpwnfHt15n//3SjdaAbGV 9eu3i6xTlq41nKyWALPpRLgFXqLcJUiMVa+9OQ8vGSZlYxBOC9rRopL2qVyxzNhQ m9l+w2aDyauzVW2Kgeie6snxsFSD06B3PYdgYzcHI8Oc2RFzuQINBFmVdDYBEACW 0TiKpNsGnG9A2trMAiIW0K+jKd6pOs8JOphC4QPWnoDdD4Pdwka99LjOAPS6m1ok 81Wf5ogc8/czP6sYkzloFIpEEKI7LlsmBRXnlW9Gn6LKC6WAeDTLVXP0ZUIh5MsW DqvgpWQKjsV/p5RNubQuFS82JWutAyughz0CYwSSfHJBWxeDdDp3y9pVJKilucEp vB8axiDDiEPZkCaNGp3zUIiFJo0ndyCKyVUCO+HK22NCP5pkAOEZXbwCIDnL8GrG p/gwFreotBshaDbX+UCQfbkzZ5zPOFXOlpCQc7Omh1EWTX1ws9nUiBzutJOggdAZ UHr2drmRujIRhZlXwDGORqLYDNR8kNYeA6UrmZ5JhthI8vfdBEmC/WTPDIHvonpA 39V9n6LqSTc/+0fR9qe/qaliy9Nbr3q5hJXa75+bcP567dgNKhFvhUreWEwzPqaB NXO4xyG8HT2shH9DfFaE4rwYb+K0COo/9KyZD5QEvMnV7FEk+I8cliCU/NPYLSNp 9nRhopyAhqwvr/7fEJ/W7UhUcl4+aht4B6lWUHW+72Hvb5F/ehbKSthW0azzRjBJ nXTi9XrJFsNzzHHlNI/QJxAiAJ3Z2mKBS8iJ2RR2R3prGIocKu3e9hVM6HSfF4ZS curwmRejKHLrUs6kg22ZqBzvmPhg5W8rwIvsi2/2pwARAQABiQIfBBgBAgAJBQJZ lXQ2AhsMAAoJEAL8ZOjev0OoGWEP/3kvNrOz/+JW1SGQ4SrrL6dihIUhmdgdDBH0 9d+UX+70ao2hk0tv6lDARy8uf9tt4fJ75otRvYS3PR9Sn0PUohqen4+6OsfoydUX e9qz934jWHUv+QV6KhifC3qh3ECi2/ouRS0Mnxzd1CaD0np9d/fSt4porfUJ5ck1 IfSPu7TFnnBhk6xt0V/SGEspcTnDAiiDcY6agMbCPo7rXMNyGVgk/a6OsO2qQGX5 42Hp4dPTXSjy1JiZ1htRvoau8OSrfEsHjW+x0dz6fyByW5EfewZXmFCjM3w+G5bT 2yAL//AkBZlL7T7IIdqkA4pVFEwAn2V1Xs5hfDuoRTFT4WkIkhaDIhiQZk/lHAz8 aZPWktdHzAROXiQvLEX+L5mjXgO8hPud7yXZTRIpDPRdKMZA0XVTwee4LxX/VnfB cE2guccUEFD+kZiR3Dng91V9xZ/DIu98ZcAV46lYhK83Csr6XGOPdIoIdT/v/3gc wvtwg4b/D8c1TmXPISCIX/cBzT3al1xjOPGQ/v+XnqMafJI5MHnFUzoRleE6slVB MLTWZGcEfBcgMIzoSF+i4dqg1v3dv1pDx1X3IR0n7440uDV1XDt48j5Rv51O0GdP cv9jY9bZAbVaMUjF7dw/bsqgJ2HCJ33cf16GybRtozOE36YDB2omg58ngIrlmlea 9azeqex9 =L6yQ -----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

